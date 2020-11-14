Roanoke Valley sees record home sales in October

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October was another record month for home sales in the Roanoke Valley.

The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors reports the number of homes sold in October represents a 17% increase over the same period a year ago.

Walter Grewe is the group’s 2020 President.

“We are seeing month after month of record home sales,” Grewe told WDBJ7. “I believe average sales price was up again 28%. The buyer demand has just been fantastic all year.”

Grewe said he believes low interest rates and the number of people now working from home have helped to fuel record sales.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.