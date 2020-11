HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 642 is closed in Halifax County after receding water gave way, according to VDOT.

An available detour is as follows:

-642W to 57

-57E to VA 360

-360E to 501 in Halifax

-501/360 N to 642

Check back for updates.

