Virginia eclipses 200K COVID cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,537 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, November 14, signaling 200,799 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 199,262 reported Friday, and is a larger increase than Friday’s 1,235 new cases.

As of Saturday, there are 3,799 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,785 were reported Friday.

2,887,002 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.8 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 6.5 percent reported Friday.

18,315 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

1,296 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,313 reported Thursday.

22,095 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.