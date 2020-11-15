BREAKING: Roanoke Fire responds to fire at Days Inn on Orange Ave.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched at 11:41 p.m. to the Days Inn on Orange Ave. When units arrived they found the building with smoke coming from the first floor. Upon arriving crews had to help with evacuations.

Roanoke Fire-EMS reports crews found the fire extended into the walls and spread to the second and third floors. Due to the extension the Incident Commander on scene marked the fire a #SecondAlarm, dispatching more units/personnel to assist with fire suppression.

Crews are on scene working to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

