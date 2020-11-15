Advertisement

Gusty winds and showers expected as front moves through

Cool and windy conditions expected into the middle of the week
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
A front moves through today, bringing some showers and gusty winds. Cooler air also moves in for the start of the week. Another front moves through Tuesday, bringing even cooler air for Wednesday. Below average temperatures are expected through Thursday.

River levels continue to remain high in a few areas. Check out the latest information below.

Click the links below to get river and stream information for your area.

Flooding Resources
River and Stream Forecasts

Get the latest list of rising streams and forecast in our River and Lake levels section.

Heavy flooding from Eta is seen in parts of South Florida, where at least one person was...
Work begins to cleanup Freedom Park after 2019 flooding

SUNDAY

A cold front is expected to move through this afternoon with a line of showers and strong winds. Winds will pick up this morning and become gusty ahead of our front. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7PM. Winds could gust to 50 mph at higher elevations.

Winds increase and become gusty.
Winds increase and become gusty.(Grey)

A few spotty showers are possible this morning along and East of the Blue Ridge, but the best chances move in this afternoon as the front moves through. We will remain cloudy with clearing skies behind the front late this afternoon and evening.

Showers move in later today.
Showers move in later today.(Grey)

THIS WEEK

Temperatures look to cool down behind this front with windy conditions continuing on Monday. We will see another front move through on Tuesday mainly bringing another round of gusty winds and ever cooler air on Wednesday. Highs will be below average with the coldest day being Wednesday with highs only in the 40s to near 50°. Temperatures look to climb to near or above normal by Friday. We will likely see dry and sunny conditions through the week.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(Grey)

