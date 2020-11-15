Advertisement

Hiker whose heart stopped after Mt. Rainier rescue recovers

This Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, photo provided by University of Washington Medicine shows rescued hiker Michael Knapinski, 45, of Woodinville, Wash., recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Knapinski was rescued after being lost overnight in a whiteout in Mount Rainier National Park on Nov. 8. His heart stopped for 45 minutes in the emergency room after he was airlifted off the mountain, but the medical team at Harborview used an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine to save his life, according to spokeswoman Susan Gregg. (Susan Gregg/University of Washington Medicine via AP)(Susan Gregg | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — A hiker who was rescued after being lost overnight in a whiteout in Mount Rainier National Park has been brought back to life after what his medical team is calling an amazing recovery.

The Seattle Times reports that 45-year-old Michael Knapinski, of Woodinville, Washington, was airlifted off the mountain last Sunday to Harborview Medical Center where he died in the emergency room. The medical team repeatedly performed CPR and hooked him up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine, which pumped blood out of his body into a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide, and then back into the body.

He’s now recovering after having his heart stopped for 45 minutes.

