Lynchburg pedestrian critically injured in DUI crash

(Photo: MGN Online)
(Photo: MGN Online)(WKYT)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with an alleged drunk driver.

The crash happened just before 8:00 Saturday night in the 1200 block of 12th Street.

Officers say the pedestrian was attempting to cross 12th street.

Quintial Spinner, 47, of Lynchburg is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and driving on a suspended license.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

