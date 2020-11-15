Advertisement

North Dakota nurses worry about working with sick colleagues

Gov. Doug Burgum moved to allow the state’s beleaguered hospitals to use infected but asymptomatic doctors and nurse to treat COVID-19 patients.
(WSAZ)
By James MacPherson and Stephon Groves
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — With coronavirus cases soaring in North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum moved to allow the state’s beleaguered hospitals to use infected but asymptomatic doctors and nurse to treat COVID-19 patients.

Although hospitals pushed for the right, many nurses say it will make their lives even harder than they’ve been during the pandemic. Adam Johnston, an emergency room nurse in Fargo, says it will be impossible to not wonder if other nurses in the break room or cafeteria might be infected. And nurses also questioned why the Republican governor would make such a move when for months he resisted more common steps such as statewide orders requiring masks or limiting the size of gatherings.

Experts say other states are weighing similar moves.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14.
Northam announces new measures to reduce spread of COVID-19
(This image of the COVID-19 virus provided by the CDC.)
Virginia eclipses 200K COVID cases
Virginia man sentenced for defrauding COVID-19 relief
Courtesy Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in Campbell Co. after woman’s remains found following house fire
Fire crews are working to extinguish a late night fire Saturday night.
Fire at Days Inn leads to evacuations

Latest News

Fauci: Nation could get back to normal in April if measures are followed
Fauci: Nation could get back to normal in April if measures are followed
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, a worker counts Milwaukee County ballots at Central...
Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear
Virginia’s COVID death toll reaches 3,800, percentage of positive tests at 7.0
Health officials are warning about rising coronavirus cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Governors issue new COVID-19 measures as holiday season approaches