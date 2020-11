LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to Appalachian Power, the outages were due to an incident with a squirrel.

All power is restored.

EARLIER: Appalachian Power is reporting 1,420 customers are without power Sunday in Lynchburg.

An estimated restoration time of 9 p.m. was announced.

