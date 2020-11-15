Person shot leaving Tres Mure in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A male victim arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning after being shot leaving Tres Mure at 6021 Fort Avenue.

Lynchburg Police say they had been responding to the area for a report of a large group being disorderly when they received the call about the person arriving at the hospital with the non-critical gunshot wound.

No information surrounding suspects is known at this time.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.