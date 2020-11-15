Advertisement

Roanoke artists take their work online for virtual Open Studio Tours

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Open Studio Tours took place virtually Saturday on Facebook. This event run by local artists is a way to build awareness of professional artists living in Roanoke.

In the past, people would get to peek inside studios in the area. This year, they’re still getting to do so, just online because of the pandemic. And artists say a virtual experience even has some perks.

“When we are live and when we’re doing the actual tour, we are in our own studio, so we don’t get to see each other, so being able to actually watch and hear about the different artists who are a part of the tour, it’s a really cool benefit,” Roanoke Textile Artist Meridith Entingh said.

15 regional artists were part of this event that’s now in its 20th year.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14.
Northam announces new measures to reduce spread of COVID-19
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at Conn. veterans hospital
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
Crews dealt with more than a dozen free-floating boats in the lake, including one that was...
Amid flood, fire crews tow free-floating boats from Smith Mountain Lake
Jim Justice
WV Governor Justice announces restrictions to reduce spread

Latest News

Roanoke Open Studio Tours Virtual Format
Roanoke Open Studio Tours Virtual Format
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports
"Dale" Woods Funeral
UVA football defeats Louisville, 31-17
Firefighters from the Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Company carry the coffin holding fallen...
Roanoke County community remembers a fallen firefighter