Roanoke artists take their work online for virtual Open Studio Tours

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Open Studio Tours took place virtually Saturday on Facebook. This event run by local artists is a way to build awareness of professional artists living in Roanoke.

In the past, people would get to peek inside studios in the area. This year, they’re still getting to do so, just online because of the pandemic. And artists say a virtual experience even has some perks.

“When we are live and when we’re doing the actual tour, we are in our own studio, so we don’t get to see each other, so being able to actually watch and hear about the different artists who are a part of the tour, it’s a really cool benefit,” Roanoke Textile Artist Meridith Entingh said.

15 regional artists were part of this event that’s now in its 20th year.

