Advertisement

Rudolph, Santa figures soar to sale of $368,000 at auction

The bidding soared past the projected price of up to $200,000
Courtesy Associated Press
Courtesy Associated Press(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — And how the bidders loved him! A buyer shouted out with glee that they’d pay $368,000 for the Rudolph and Santa Claus figures used in the beloved Christmas special “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

The bidding soared past the projected price of up to $200,000 Friday at the Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction held by Profiles in History. The buyer wasn’t identified. The seller was collector Peter Lutrario of New York.

The 6-inch-Rudolph, whose nose still lights up, and the 11-inch Santa were used to make the stop-motion animation television special that first aired on NBC in 1964.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14.
Northam announces new measures to reduce spread of COVID-19
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at Conn. veterans hospital
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
Crews dealt with more than a dozen free-floating boats in the lake, including one that was...
Amid flood, fire crews tow free-floating boats from Smith Mountain Lake
Jim Justice
WV Governor Justice announces restrictions to reduce spread

Latest News

This Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, photo provided by University of Washington Medicine shows rescued...
Hiker whose heart stopped after Mt. Rainier rescue recovers
Dustin Johnson watches his second shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Masters...
Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters
Roanoke Open Studio Tours Virtual Format
Roanoke Open Studio Tours Virtual Format
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports
"Dale" Woods Funeral