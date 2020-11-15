UVA football defeats Louisville, 31-17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 'Hoos moved to 3-4 on the year Saturday after defending their turf against the visiting Louisville Cardinals, 31-17.

Brennan Armstrong threw for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He led the team in rushing with 60 yards and two touchdowns.

UVA hosts Abilene Christian at 4 p.m. on 11/21.

