UVA football defeats Louisville, 31-17
Brennan Armstrong threw for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He led the team in rushing with 60 yards and two touchdowns.
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 'Hoos moved to 3-4 on the year Saturday after defending their turf against the visiting Louisville Cardinals, 31-17.
Brennan Armstrong threw for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He led the team in rushing with 60 yards and two touchdowns.
UVA hosts Abilene Christian at 4 p.m. on 11/21.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.