UVA football defeats Louisville, 31-17

Brennan Armstrong threw for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He led the team in rushing with 60 yards and two touchdowns.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 'Hoos moved to 3-4 on the year Saturday after defending their turf against the visiting Louisville Cardinals, 31-17.

UVA hosts Abilene Christian at 4 p.m. on 11/21.

