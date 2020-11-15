Advertisement

Virginia’s COVID death toll reaches 3,800, percentage of positive tests at 7.0

(WSAZ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,161 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, November 15, signaling 201,960 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 200,799 reported Saturday, and is a smaller increase than Saturday’s 1,537 new cases.

As of Sunday, there are 3,800 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,799 were reported Saturday.

Friday, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

2,920,737 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.0 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 6.8 percent reported Saturday.

18,506 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

1,284 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,312 reported Saturday.

22,252 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

