104 inmates test positive for COVID at Virginia jail

Jail cells with the doors closed.
Jail cells with the doors closed.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — About 100 inmates and five staff members at a Virginia jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 74 new cases were discovered among the inmates at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. The other 30 had previously tested positive.

The sheriff’s office reported the new numbers after conducting mass testing on about 1,600 inmates, deputies, civilians and contractors who work at the jail.

The sheriff’s office had reported that 70 inmates and four deputies at the jail had tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

