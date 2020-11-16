Bedford traffic intersection study results to be shared Tuesday

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Options to improve one Bedford intersection will be presented at a public meeting Tuesday evening.

That meeting is about the Longwood Avenue and Independence Boulevard intersection.

A study was done this year to explore options to improve that intersection.

Project managers will discuss possibilities like adding an additional turn lane or transforming the intersection into a roundabout.

They want the community to join to give feedback on what should be done next.

“The options that are presented could solve some of the issues, but again, everything’s on the table. We just want to hear what the public think," said Mary Zirkle, Bedford economic development coordinator.

That meeting will be held at the town hall starting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting can also be joined via Zoom.

More information is on the town’s website.

Those who can’t attend are encouraged to do a survey to give their feedback.

