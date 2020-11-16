Advertisement

‘Dopesick’ series to film in Richmond, Clifton Forge

Hulu series based on Beth Macy's book 'Dopesick' is scheduled to begin filming soon in Richmond...
Hulu series based on Beth Macy's book 'Dopesick' is scheduled to begin filming soon in Richmond and Clifton Forge.(WDBJ)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hulu Series ‘Dopesick’ is set to begin filming soon in Richmond and here in western Virginia.

The limited series is based on the book by Roanoke author Beth Macy. Kendall Cooper Casting is now seeking extras for the production.

The Richmond agency says the production is seeking people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, sizes and types to play various extras roles throughout the series.

A news release says filming will begin in Richmond before the end of the year, with additional filming in the Clifton Forge area starting in January.

For more information, click on the following link:

Extras Casting Information for 'Dopesick'

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These new COVID restrictions affect people and businesses in Virginia.
Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions
Fire crews are working to extinguish a late night fire Saturday night.
Fire at Days Inn leads to evacuations
Person shot leaving Tres Mure in Lynchburg
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash
Lynchburg pedestrian critically injured in DUI crash
Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14.
Northam announces new measures to reduce spread of COVID-19

Latest News

Tree sitters continued to block the path of the Mountain Valley pipeline, despite an injunction...
Tree sitters continue protest in Montgomery County, despite injunction ordering them to leave
Tree Sitters Continue Along MVP
Tree Sitters Continue Along MVP
Man Hospitalized After Roanoke County Fire 11.16.20
Man Hospitalized After Roanoke County Fire
Three options will be presented to the public Tuesday concerning the intersection.
Bedford traffic intersection study results to be shared Tuesday