‘Dopesick’ series to film in Richmond, Clifton Forge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hulu Series ‘Dopesick’ is set to begin filming soon in Richmond and here in western Virginia.

The limited series is based on the book by Roanoke author Beth Macy. Kendall Cooper Casting is now seeking extras for the production.

The Richmond agency says the production is seeking people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, sizes and types to play various extras roles throughout the series.

A news release says filming will begin in Richmond before the end of the year, with additional filming in the Clifton Forge area starting in January.

