Family comes together after fire destroys father’s home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 74-year-old man is in the hospital after a fire destroyed his Roanoke County home.

The flames attacked the home early Monday morning.

“It’s kind of tough seeing all this happen because this was my dad’s life,” Jesse Sirry Jr. said

Jesse Sirry’s father, Jesse Sirry Sr. was able to escape, but he is still recovering from smoke inhalation in the hospital.

Their family now sifting through the rubble, mementos destroyed but the memories are still there.

“This is my grandfather’s old home,” Sirry said. “It’s definitely not the same home, it even looks smaller.”

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said there were a few challenges with this fire.

“It was very windy this morning so that presented a little bit of a challenge,” Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel said.

Plus, crews had to drive for miles to fill up their tanks with water to battle the flames.

“When we are out there in the rural areas we don’t have fire hydrants so we have to use tankers and shuttle water back and forth,” Clingenpeel said.

Four dogs were found safe, but the family says there are still three missing.

The Sirrys know it’s going to be a long road to rebuild, but together they will stand strong.

“I am glad everything is alright,” Sirry said. “Like I said we got his back and we are going to make sure he is doing well after this.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to fire officials.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.