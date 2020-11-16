Advertisement

Forest company produces ‘disinfecting cabinet’ to fight coronavirus

LiteSheet Solutions Operations Manager Debbie Cebry shows how the disinfecting cabinet works...
LiteSheet Solutions Operations Manager Debbie Cebry shows how the disinfecting cabinet works Monday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - Companies nationwide continue to fight against the coronavirus.

LiteSheet Solutions has now made their mark in that fight in a unique way.

“We came up with an idea to have a box and put the lights in a box. You put your items in the box and it would disinfect," said Debbie Cebry, operations director.

Folks at LiteSheet are producing what they call disinfecting cabinets.

Those cabinets use LED lights to kill coronavirus, but how does that work?

“Basically, you open it up and there will be a rack here. You put your items on the rack. You’ll see inside here there’s LEDs - UV-C LEDs all around. So you’ll put your product in the box and just shut the door,” said Cebry.

From there it’s a matter of pressing a button and waiting.

The boxes rely on UV-C waves to do the job.

“UV-C is a little more potent. It’s a lower wavelength and it can actually kill and alter the DNA in viruses," said Cebry.

LiteSheet Solutions says 15 minutes is all it takes to kill just under 100 percent of coronavirus. If left in the cabinet for 30 minutes, 100 percent of the virus will be killed.

“UV-C lights will come on for 15 minutes and disinfect all the areas that the light hits. When it’s done, the light comes on and you can take your product out and everything is disinfected," said Cebry.

LiteSheet Solutions says they’ve had a lot of interest in their cabinets. They say places like sheriff’s offices and even NASA have asked about the product.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

