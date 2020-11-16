Governor Northam announces support for legalizing adult-use marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday that he will introduce and support legislation to legalize marijuana in Virginia.

“It’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “Our Commonwealth has an opportunity to be the first state in the South to take this step, and we will lead with a focus on equity, public health, and public safety. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this right.”

The announcement came as the administration prepares to release a report on the impact of legalizing adult-use marijuana, which the Governor’s Office said was compiled with input from government officials, policy experts, healthcare professionals and community leaders.

A release from the office said Northam’s administration is working with lawmakers to finalize legislation before the 2021 General Assembly session.

Governor Northam stated that any legislation would need to address the following five principles:

Social equity, racial equity and economic equity. Marijuana prohibition has historically been based in discrimination, and the impact of criminalization laws have disproportionately harmed minority communities as a result. A Marijuana prohibition has historically been based in discrimination, and the impact of criminalization laws have disproportionately harmed minority communities as a result. A report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) found that Black Virginians are arrested and convicted for marijuana use at more than three times the rate of white Virginians. Legislation should focus on undoing these harms by including initiatives such as social equity license programs, access to capital, community reinvestment and sealing or expunging records of past marijuana-related convictions.

Public health. Legislation should include substance abuse prevention efforts in schools and communities.

Protections for young people. As a pediatrician, Governor Northam will require any legislation include protections for Virginia’s youth, including age limits, mandatory ID checks and education campaigns.

Upholding the Virginia Indoor Clean Air Act. Legislation should be aligned with the Virginia Indoor Clean Air Act prohibiting indoor tobacco use, which Governor Northam championed as a state Senator.

Data collection. Legislation should ensure Virginia collects appropriate and ongoing information on safety, health and equity."

Governor Northam signed legislation in 2020 that decriminalized simple marijuana possession in the Commonwealth. It also required the Secretaries of Agriculture and Forestry, Finance, Health and Human Resources, and Public Safety and Homeland Security to convene a Virginia Marijuana Legalization Work Group to study the impact on the Commonwealth of legalizing the sale and personal use of marijuana and report the recommendations of the work group to the General Assembly and the Governor by November 30, 2020.

