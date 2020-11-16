Grown Here at Home: Despite jar shortage, cannery staying busy in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) -

Ronald David has been working at the Glade Hill Cannery in Franklin County for 27 years. But this year, things have been interesting. It’s hard to find jars.

“We’re begging jars. People are getting them anywhere they can. A lot of them went to tin cans. They couldn’t find any jars so they just started using tin cans,” Ronald said.

People like jars because they can be used over and over, they just need new lids. So, even if you find jars, that’s great. Finding lids is a whole other ordeal.

“To get the two-piece lid – the ringer and the lid has been hard to find,” Ronald explained.

Usually canning season brings lots of churches in to can apple butter. They use it as a fundraiser. But this year, several have cancelled.

“Normally we run about 4,000 to 4,500 quarts a year and this year we’ll be lucky to have 2,000. That’s a big drop off,” Ronald said.

Even with a jar shortage, and less apple butter being canned, the cannery is staying pretty busy.

“A lot of new people came in and said we’re canning because we think it’s gonna be a food shortage. I’ve even canned water this year,” Ronald said.

The thing about canning is, you can, can just about anything.

“I laugh and tell them if they want to can dirt, all they’ve got to do is tell me what they want to can and I’ll can it. It’s up to them,” Ronald said jokingly.

If you’ve never been to a cannery before, no worries.

“Come on in, we’re going to help you. That’s what we’re here for,” Ronald said.

The cannery is located behind Glade Hill Elementary School in Franklin County. It will be open until mid-December. Call before you come.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.