Advertisement

Local malls release guidelines for greetings with Santa

Santa will be appearing this year, ready to meet all the good boys and girls in a safe manner.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Even the coronavirus cannot stop Christmas cheer!

Santa will be appearing this year at both Valley View Mall and River Ridge Mall, ready to meet all the good boys and girls in a safe manner.

Anyone unable to visit, or who is more comfortable enjoying time with Santa from their home have ways they can enjoy the fun! Click here to learn more about Story Time with Santa, photos with Santa (including pets), a live zoom call and more!

Valley View Mall

-All visits with Santa will be contactless, and must be reserved. Click here to reserve your spot now!

-Face masks are required for children ages two and up, and all adults

-Hand sanitization stations will be available

-Santa’s schedule: November 27 - December 24

Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

*Not appearing November 30, December 7

*Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

-Santa will be near the Food Court, lower level for all visits

River Ridge Mall

-All visits with Santa will be contactless, and are strongly encouraged to be reserved. Click here to reserve your spot now! You must bring your printed or electronic confirmation and barcode with you.

-Walk-up visits will be allowed during the first hour, last hour, and as space allows throughout the day.

-Face masks will be required for all guests and staff.

-Children may not sit on Santa’s lap this year, or hug Santa. He will still be in photos and hear their wishes from a safe social distance!

-Graphics will show where to stand to social distance while waiting for your time with Santa

-Santa’s schedule: November 21 - December 24

Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

*Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

-Santa will be located next to Mission House Coffee and GNC.

-All children will receive a HO HO HO or Make It Merry mask if still available.

Click here for more to help you plan for your visit.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These new COVID restrictions affect people and businesses in Virginia.
Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions
Fire crews are working to extinguish a late night fire Saturday night.
Fire at Days Inn leads to evacuations
Person shot leaving Tres Mure in Lynchburg
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash
Lynchburg pedestrian critically injured in DUI crash
Virginia’s COVID death toll reaches 3,800, percentage of positive tests at 7.0

Latest News

FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tal Zaks talking about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine getting...
Moderna could have vaccine by end of year, official says
IOC chairman Thomas Bach remarks after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in...
Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ encouraged to get vaccine