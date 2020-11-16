Local malls release guidelines for greetings with Santa

(WDBJ) - Even the coronavirus cannot stop Christmas cheer!

Santa will be appearing this year at both Valley View Mall and River Ridge Mall, ready to meet all the good boys and girls in a safe manner.

Anyone unable to visit, or who is more comfortable enjoying time with Santa from their home have ways they can enjoy the fun! Click here to learn more about Story Time with Santa, photos with Santa (including pets), a live zoom call and more!

Valley View Mall

-All visits with Santa will be contactless, and must be reserved. Click here to reserve your spot now!

-Face masks are required for children ages two and up, and all adults

-Hand sanitization stations will be available

-Santa’s schedule: November 27 - December 24

Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

*Not appearing November 30, December 7

*Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

-Santa will be near the Food Court, lower level for all visits

River Ridge Mall

-All visits with Santa will be contactless, and are strongly encouraged to be reserved. Click here to reserve your spot now! You must bring your printed or electronic confirmation and barcode with you.

-Walk-up visits will be allowed during the first hour, last hour, and as space allows throughout the day.

-Face masks will be required for all guests and staff.

-Children may not sit on Santa’s lap this year, or hug Santa. He will still be in photos and hear their wishes from a safe social distance!

-Graphics will show where to stand to social distance while waiting for your time with Santa

-Santa’s schedule: November 21 - December 24

Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

*Christmas Eve hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

-Santa will be located next to Mission House Coffee and GNC.

-All children will receive a HO HO HO or Make It Merry mask if still available.

Click here for more to help you plan for your visit.

