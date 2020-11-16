Martinsville facilities close temporarily due to potential virus exposure

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Martinsville has closed some of its facilities due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Martinsville said all court facilities will be closed until 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, including courts and clerks' offices for Martinsville Circuit, General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts.

City Hall will be closed to the public until Monday, November 30.

The city said all courts and City Hall facilities are being sanitized due to a potential exposure.

Citizens can use online resources for payments, permit applications and other purposes.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

