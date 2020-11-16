One injured in early-morning house fire in Roanoke County
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is being treated for injuries following a fire in Roanoke County Monday morning.
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a home in the 4700 block of Green Acres Drive, located in the Masons Cover area, around 4 a.m.
Heavy fire and smoke was showing from all sides of a one story, wood-frame home, according to the department.
The one occupant evacuated and went to Roanoke County Public Safety Building #10 on Bradshaw Road to report the fire.
The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries from smoke inhalation. Four dogs also exited the home safely.
The house is a total loss. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Offie is investigating a cause.
