Pedestrian dies following crash along Wards Rd. in Campbell County

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Virginia State Police, a pedestrian died after a crash in Campbell County in the early hours of Monday morning.

State Police responded to Wards Rd. near Lynchburg Hwy at around 1:17 a.m.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and no further information is available at this time.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.