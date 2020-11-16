Advertisement

Pedestrian dies following crash along Wards Rd. in Campbell County

State Police responded to Wards Rd. near Lynchburg Hwy at around 1:17 a.m.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Virginia State Police, a pedestrian died after a crash in Campbell County in the early hours of Monday morning.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and no further information is available at this time.

