Pedestrian dies following crash along Wards Rd. in Campbell County
State Police responded to Wards Rd. near Lynchburg Hwy at around 1:17 a.m.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Virginia State Police, a pedestrian died after a crash in Campbell County in the early hours of Monday morning.
The pedestrian died at the scene, and no further information is available at this time.
