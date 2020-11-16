Advertisement

Peru’s interim president resigns as chaos embroils nation

Peruvians cheered the decision, waving the national flag in Lima and chanting “We did it!” But there is still no clear playbook for what comes next.
Protesters asking that interim President Manuel Merino step down, hold a sign reading in...
Protesters asking that interim President Manuel Merino step down, hold a sign reading in Spanish "Murderer" shortly before Merino announced his resignation in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Merino stepped down following massive protests unleashed when Congress ousted President Martin Vizcarra.
By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO and CHRISTINE ARMARIO
Nov. 15, 2020
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s interim president resigned Sunday as the nation plunged into its worst constitutional crisis in two decades following massive protests unleashed when Congress ousted the nation’s popular leader.

Manuel Merino agreed to step down after night of unrest in which two protesters were killed and half his Cabinet resigned. Peruvians cheered the decision, waving the national flag in Lima and chanting “We did it!” But there is still no clear playbook for what comes next.

Congress scheduled an emergency session for Sunday afternoon to select a new president. Meanwhile, ex-President Martín Vizcarra – whose ouster sparked the upheaval – called on the country’s highest court to step in.

