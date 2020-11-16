Advertisement

PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion

The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh,...
The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said Monday it is buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash.

BBVA’s U.S. operations, which are based in Houston, Texas, have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainly in the south and southwest of the country.

“Our acquisition of BBVA USA will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder,” said William Demchak, PNC’s president, chairman and CEO.

PNC, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is largely a regional bank and the deal would give it a presence across the U.S. Mergers and acquisitions of big banks have declined greatly since the financial crisis in 2008. Regional banks face stiffer competition now from big national banks and have been hurt more than larger banks by low interest rates.

Shares in BBVA jumped more than 15% in Madrid on Monday. PNC’s shares closed up almost 3% on Wall Street.

The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres Vila, said the price of the deal was high, at about 2 1/2 times the level analysts had valued the U.S. unit.

“The price represents almost 50% of BBVA’s market capitalization, for a business that generates less than 10% of our profit,” he said.

The deal was approved by both sides and would close by the middle of next year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These new COVID restrictions affect people and businesses in Virginia.
Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions
Fire crews are working to extinguish a late night fire Saturday night.
Fire at Days Inn leads to evacuations
Person shot leaving Tres Mure in Lynchburg
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash
Lynchburg pedestrian critically injured in DUI crash
Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14.
Northam announces new measures to reduce spread of COVID-19

Latest News

Tree sitters continued to block the path of the Mountain Valley pipeline, despite an injunction...
Tree sitters continue protest in Montgomery County, despite injunction ordering them to leave
Tree Sitters Continue Along MVP
Tree Sitters Continue Along MVP
Hulu series based on Beth Macy's book 'Dopesick' is scheduled to begin filming soon in Richmond...
‘Dopesick’ series to film in Richmond, Clifton Forge
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale
Three options will be presented to the public Tuesday concerning the intersection.
Bedford traffic intersection study results to be shared Tuesday