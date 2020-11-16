Road closures expected as crews decorate Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Heads up drivers, a few roads in Roanoke will be closed off as crews work to bring a little holiday cheer to the city.

Seventy-two wreathes will be going up this week. They will be placed on light posts throughout downtown.

To do the work safely, crews will be closing parts of Jefferson Street and Campbell Ave throughout the week.

The road closures will happen between 7 p.m. and midnight each night until the work is done.

“We ask people to please be patient with us and just take a deep breath and in all this will be a great thing once we are all done,” Will Cole with the City’s Transportation Department said.

The city hopes to have everything completed on Friday.

