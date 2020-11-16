Advertisement

Roanoke man wins $1 million prize from VA lottery ticket sold at A-1 Food Mart

The Virginia Lottery says the retired Roanoke resident bought a Millionaire Maker from A-1 Food Mart and scratched his way to the game’s $1 million top prize!
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeff Journell hit it big on South Jefferson Street!

The Virginia Lottery says the retired Roanoke resident bought a Millionaire Maker from A-1 Food Mart and scratched his way to the game’s $1 million top prize!

“I’ve always wondered what it would feel like, and it felt wonderful!” said Journell. He adds that he has no immediate plans for his winnings that he received using the one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes.

A-1 will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the ticket.

This was the tenth and final top prize claimed in the Millionaire Maker game.

