Saturday night Days Inn fire being investigated as arson
Damages have been estimated at around $100,000.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, authorities are investigating the fire at the Days Inn Saturday along Orange Avenue NE as arson.
Anyone with helpful tips can call the City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office Tip Line at 540-853-2406 or the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500. Additionally, electronic tips can be sent through text to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly delivered).
According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, both methods can remain anonymous.
