Saturday night Days Inn fire being investigated as arson

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, authorities are investigating the fire at the Days Inn Saturday along Orange Avenue NE as arson.

Damages have been estimated at around $100,000.

Anyone with helpful tips can call the City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office Tip Line at 540-853-2406 or the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500. Additionally, electronic tips can be sent through text to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly delivered).

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, both methods can remain anonymous.

