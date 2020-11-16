Advertisement

Saturday night Days Inn fire being investigated as arson

Damages have been estimated at around $100,000.
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, authorities are investigating the fire at the Days Inn Saturday along Orange Avenue NE as arson.

Damages have been estimated at around $100,000.

Anyone with helpful tips can call the City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office Tip Line at 540-853-2406 or the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500. Additionally, electronic tips can be sent through text to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly delivered).

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, both methods can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These new COVID restrictions affect people and businesses in Virginia.
Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions
Fire crews are working to extinguish a late night fire Saturday night.
Fire at Days Inn leads to evacuations
Person shot leaving Tres Mure in Lynchburg
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash
Lynchburg pedestrian critically injured in DUI crash
Virginia’s COVID death toll reaches 3,800, percentage of positive tests at 7.0

Latest News

Courtesy VDOT
Vehicle fire along I-81N in Rockbridge County causes delays
Pedestrian dies following crash along Wards Rd. in Campbell County
Local malls release guidelines for greetings with Santa
Jordan Gorman
TBI asks residents to search property as the search for missing 9-year-old continues