Advertisement

Take a deep breath: New candle smells just like 2020

Each candle goes for about $20
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave...
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave a la Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”(Source: Flaming Crap, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If 2020 had a smell, what would it be?

A candle company named Flaming Crap from the United Kingdom has its own take on the notion and has packaged it in a multi-layer candle dubbed “The 2020 Scent.”

“With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year,” the company’s website says.

It includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave a la Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”

The smells clearly don’t complement each other, but 2020 has been a bit off-kilter, too.

Each candle goes for about $20.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These new COVID restrictions affect people and businesses in Virginia.
Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions
Fire crews are working to extinguish a late night fire Saturday night.
Fire at Days Inn leads to evacuations
Person shot leaving Tres Mure in Lynchburg
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash
Lynchburg pedestrian critically injured in DUI crash
Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14.
Northam announces new measures to reduce spread of COVID-19

Latest News

The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh,...
PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%
Roanoke County Fire
Family comes together after fire destroys father’s home
Downtown Roanoke Decorating
Road closures expected as crews decorate Downtown Roanoke
Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation