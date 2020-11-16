TBI asks residents to search property as the search for missing 9-year-old continues

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a 9-year-old boy out of Cheatham County.

TBI officials said new information has sparked growing concern about the well-being of the child. Agents have expanded the AMBER Alert to a statewide alert.

TBI said 9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen at his home in Ashland City on Sunday wearing blue jeans and a grey short-sleeve shirt with red stripes on the arm.

Five law enforcement teams are searching the heavily wooded area near the home where the 9-year-old was last seen.

TBI asked residents in the area of Valley View Road in Joelton to walk their property and search areas like crawlspaces, outbuildings or sheds where a child could take cover.

Police said the child is 4-feet tall and 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call I-800-TBI-FIND with information.

