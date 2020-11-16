Advertisement

TBI asks residents to search property as the search for missing 9-year-old continues

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a 9-year-old boy out of Cheatham County.
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a 9-year-old boy out of Cheatham County.

TBI officials said new information has sparked growing concern about the well-being of the child. Agents have expanded the AMBER Alert to a statewide alert.

TBI said 9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen at his home in Ashland City on Sunday wearing blue jeans and a grey short-sleeve shirt with red stripes on the arm.

Five law enforcement teams are searching the heavily wooded area near the home where the 9-year-old was last seen.

TBI asked residents in the area of Valley View Road in Joelton to walk their property and search areas like crawlspaces, outbuildings or sheds where a child could take cover.

Police said the child is 4-feet tall and 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call I-800-TBI-FIND with information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These new COVID restrictions affect people and businesses in Virginia.
Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions
Fire crews are working to extinguish a late night fire Saturday night.
Fire at Days Inn leads to evacuations
Person shot leaving Tres Mure in Lynchburg
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash
Lynchburg pedestrian critically injured in DUI crash
Virginia’s COVID death toll reaches 3,800, percentage of positive tests at 7.0

Latest News

Governor Northam announces support for legalizing adult-use marijuana
Patrick Henry Community College looking for feedback on name review
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond...
Virginia man arrested on way to honeymoon for carrying loaded handgun
Martinsville facilities close temporarily due to potential virus exposure