The Hindu community in Roanoke County is celebrating Diwali differently this year

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke County, folks are celebrating the festival of lights this weekend. It’s part of the Diwali holiday that is mainly observed by Hindus.

There was a little change to traditions at the Hindu BAPS temple this year because of COVID. Worshipers celebrating had to make an appointment and observe social distancing. The temple used floor markings and only allowed a few people at a time to offer blessings to the Hindu God.

The Hindu community also celebrated the Hindu New Year on Sunday.

“I think it’s really still critical that we do celebrate our New Year and pray that going into 2021, things can start to look a little bit better, but it still is really important that we follow all the protocols," Priyansi Patel, a member of the BAPS temple, said.

The temple has been holding virtual events every Sunday since March.

