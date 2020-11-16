Advertisement

The Hindu community in Roanoke County is celebrating Diwali differently this year

The Hindu community celebrates Diwali and the Hindu New Year.
The Hindu community celebrates Diwali and the Hindu New Year.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke County, folks are celebrating the festival of lights this weekend. It’s part of the Diwali holiday that is mainly observed by Hindus.

There was a little change to traditions at the Hindu BAPS temple this year because of COVID. Worshipers celebrating had to make an appointment and observe social distancing. The temple used floor markings and only allowed a few people at a time to offer blessings to the Hindu God.

The Hindu community also celebrated the Hindu New Year on Sunday.

“I think it’s really still critical that we do celebrate our New Year and pray that going into 2021, things can start to look a little bit better, but it still is really important that we follow all the protocols," Priyansi Patel, a member of the BAPS temple, said.

The temple has been holding virtual events every Sunday since March.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam delivers a coronavirus briefing on July 14.
Northam announces new measures to reduce spread of COVID-19
(This image of the COVID-19 virus provided by the CDC.)
Virginia eclipses 200K COVID cases
Fire crews are working to extinguish a late night fire Saturday night.
Fire at Days Inn leads to evacuations
Courtesy Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in Campbell Co. after woman’s remains found following house fire
Virginia man sentenced for defrauding COVID-19 relief

Latest News

Protesters asking that interim President Manuel Merino step down, hold a sign reading in...
Peru’s interim president resigns as chaos embroils nation
These new COVID restrictions affect people and businesses in Virginia.
Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions
Salem Diwali Celebration
Salem Diwali Celebration
Reactions To New COVID-19 Restrictions 11.15.20
Reactions To New COVID-19 Restrictions 11.15.20