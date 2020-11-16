Vehicle fire along I-81N in Rockbridge County causes delays

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Delays are now at five miles.

A detour onto I-64W, onto US-11, and finally onto I-81N is being utilized.

EARLIER: According to VDOT, a vehicle fire along I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays of two miles.

The fire is located at 1.2 miles north of Exit 191.

The northbound left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.

