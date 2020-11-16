Advertisement

Vehicle fire along I-81N in Rockbridge County causes delays

The fire is located at 1.2 miles north of Exit 191.
Courtesy VDOT
Courtesy VDOT(VDOT)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Delays are now at five miles.

A detour onto I-64W, onto US-11, and finally onto I-81N is being utilized.

EARLIER: According to VDOT, a vehicle fire along I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays of two miles.

The northbound left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

