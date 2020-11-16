Virginia COVID hospitalizations up as new measures go into effect

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 204,637 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, November 16 going back since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,677 from the 201,960 reported Sunday, and is a higher increase than Sunday’s 1,161 new cases.

The VDH website says this high new-case count is due to a catch-up from the data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.

As of Monday, there are 3,806 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,800 were reported Sunday.

Friday, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Those measures went into effect Sunday at midnight.

2,938,133 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.3 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.0 percent reported Sunday.

19,112 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

1,337 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,284 reported Sunday.

22,362 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

