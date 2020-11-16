Virginia man arrested on way to honeymoon for carrying loaded handgun

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia man’s honeymoon started off on the wrong foot when he was arrested at the Richmond International Airport Saturday.

The Dinwiddie County man was taken into custody after a TSA officer detected a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag November 14.

The 9mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

The man was headed to Hawaii for his honeymoon and told airport police he forgot he had his loaded gun with him.

“When you’re packing for a flight, my advice is to make sure that your baggage is empty when you start to pack to ensure that there is nothing prohibited in it,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s federal security director for Richmond International Airport.

Nationwide, 4,432 firearms were found in carry-on bags in 2019.

For information on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit the TSA’s website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.