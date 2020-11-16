Advertisement

Virginia man arrested on way to honeymoon for carrying loaded handgun

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond...
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Nov. 14. (TSA photo)(TSA)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia man’s honeymoon started off on the wrong foot when he was arrested at the Richmond International Airport Saturday.

The Dinwiddie County man was taken into custody after a TSA officer detected a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag November 14.

The 9mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

The man was headed to Hawaii for his honeymoon and told airport police he forgot he had his loaded gun with him.

“When you’re packing for a flight, my advice is to make sure that your baggage is empty when you start to pack to ensure that there is nothing prohibited in it,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s federal security director for Richmond International Airport.

Nationwide, 4,432 firearms were found in carry-on bags in 2019.

For information on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit the TSA’s website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These new COVID restrictions affect people and businesses in Virginia.
Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions
Fire crews are working to extinguish a late night fire Saturday night.
Fire at Days Inn leads to evacuations
Person shot leaving Tres Mure in Lynchburg
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash
Lynchburg pedestrian critically injured in DUI crash
Virginia’s COVID death toll reaches 3,800, percentage of positive tests at 7.0

Latest News

Martinsville facilities close temporarily due to potential virus exposure
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up as new measures go into effect
Grown Here at Home: Despite Jar Shortage, Cannery Staying Busy
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 16, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 16, 2020