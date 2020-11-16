Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To help keep COVID numbers from climbing, Governor Northam added new restrictions this weekend.

Starting midnight on Sunday, the new measures limit gatherings to just 25 people, require kids five and up to wear a mask and put a curfew on alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants. You can’t sell alcohol or even drink it in public after 10 p.m., and all restaurants and bars need to close by midnight.

WDBJ7 went to downtown Roanoke and spoke with a business owner, along with some Virginia residents about their thoughts on these new guidelines. Some folks said they believe the restrictions will help stop the spread of the pandemic, while others disagreed.

“I think it’s good that we’re making sure that we’re safe again because we are having a rise in cases and we don’t want to become a hot spot, so I think he’s doing the best he can to prevent Roanoke from becoming an even more infected place," Virginia resident Grace Layman said.

But Sue Whelan from Virginia thinks the new restrictions are unnecessary.

“I don’t personally agree with it. I don’t think it’s going to make a big difference in the overall numbers of the cases that we’re seeing,” Whelan said.

She came to downtown Roanoke Sunday with her 5-year-old and 8-year-old grandkids. The new restrictions will now require both children to wear a mask in indoor public spaces. That’s different from the previous mask mandate that only required everyone 10 and up to cover up when inside a public space.

“As far as kids, I don’t agree with that at all because I feel like they’re still developing and they really need fresh air," Whelan said.

Another change--businesses can now face a Class One misdemeanor if they do not follow safety guidelines like social distancing and mask wearing.

“I’m not worried about it with us because it’s what we’re doing anyway. We were doing it before they told us we had to," Katy Newberry, Owner of Gypsypalooza Too and Artsy June in downtown Roanoke, said.

Northam’s office said Virginia is averaging 1500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases each day. All five of the state’s health regions are reporting a positivity rate of over 5%.

