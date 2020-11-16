Windy conditions continue today

A front continues to move to our east. High pressure will build in behind the front leading to beautiful sunshine. Gusty winds will be with us today as the National Weather Service continues with a Wind Advisory for parts of our region through noon Monday. We’ll feel wind gusts in the 20-30mph range with a few higher gusts. Sunshine will be with us for most of the week as temperatures take a nose dive. Daytime highs will only be in the 40s and 50s with overnight lows dropping down into the 20s and 30s.

Strong gusts possible through Monday morning. (WDBJ7 Weather)

THIS WEEK

Temperatures look to cool down behind the cold front with windy conditions continuing through today. We will see another front move through on Tuesday mainly bringing gusty winds and ever cooler air on Wednesday. We might even get a few snow flurries in the mountains. Highs will be below average with the coldest day being Wednesday with highs only in the 40s to near 50°. Temperatures look to climb to near or above normal by Friday. We will likely see dry and sunny conditions through the week.

Temperatures remain chilly for most of the week. (WDBJ)

TROPICS

Major Hurricane Iota will make landfall in Nicaragua this evening with top winds near 140mph. This storm will cause catastrophic damaging and life threaten storm surge for Central America. It will move west through the next couple of days.