Wythe County man charged after almost running over trooper, ramming two patrol vehicles while trying to flee

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man was arrested Monday after almost hitting a trooper and leading State Police on a chase that ended along Major Grahams Road.

According to State Police, crews responded to a truck stop off of Exit 84 Monday morning for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Troopers began to speak to a couple who were seated in a Ford Taurus before later requesting the driver to exit the vehicle after five minutes of conversation. He refused, put the car in drive and almost ran over a trooper standing in front of it. The suspect then rammed two patrol vehicles in order to flee the lot.

A chase began and came to a halt at the end of a driveway in the 600 block of Major Grahams Road.

Police say Joshua D. Brown, 37 of Austinville, then fled on-foot. The woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody at that time without conflict.

Brown was arrested by 8:15 a.m. in a field next to the driveway with no further conflict. The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team, and Virginia State Police Aviation, Tactical Team and K9 Team all aided in the search.

Charges for Brown include:

-Three felony counts of assault on a police officer

-Two felony counts of hit and run

-One felony county of eluding police

-Two felony counts of destruction of property

-One count of possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/II narcotics

-One count of possession of Schedule II narcotics

-One misdemeanor count of destruction of property

-Driving on a revoked license

He had additional outstanding arrest warrants issued by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office. Brown is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

No troopers were injured in this case.

