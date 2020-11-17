A front brings more wind and cold into the region

Strong gusty wind returns

Coldest weather of the season

First nights in the 20s for some

Major warm up by the weekend

Another front moves through today bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air to the region. The front will increase our wind today and really drop our temperatures tonight. Overnight lows will drop down into the 20s tonight and tomorrow night. Be prepared to bundle up through the next several days.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

We will see another cold front move through Tuesday bringing gusty winds and even cooler air for Wednesday. Winds will increase again by late-morning Tuesday and linger into Tuesday night, gusting 20-35mph at times. While the forecast remains sunny and dry, there may be a few snow snowers in the mountains of West Virginia.

Strong winds return by late Tuesday morning into late evening. (WDBJ)

Highs will be below average with the coldest day being Wednesday with highs only in the 40s to near 50°. The overnight temperatures will be the big story with lows easily getting into the 20s for most areas Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. In fact, this could be the week we finally see nights below 32° in Roanoke and Lynchburg which have yet to see freezing temperatures. The latest first night at/below freezing Lynchburg is November 16.

Since we’ll have clear conditions this evening go check out the International Space Station.

Check out the ISS tonight. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Temperatures gradually begin to warm back up late this week under sunny skies. Afternoon highs reach the mid/upper 60s by Friday which lingers into the weekend.

THE WEEKEND

At this time the weekend forecast remains very quiet and unseasonably warm. Afternoon highs return to the upper 60s.

TROPICS

Major Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua last evening with top winds near 140mph. This storm is causing catastrophic damaging and life threaten storm surge for Central America. It will move west through the next couple of days.