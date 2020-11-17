Advertisement

Angels of Assisi rescues 13 dogs from South Korean meat farm

By Lindsay Cayne
Nov. 16, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi rescued 13 dogs from a South Korean meat farm this weekend.

A group of farms and breeders got shut down in South Korea, so the International Humane Society helped get the dogs to adoption centers like Angels of Assisi.

Folks from the animal protection nonprofit, Angels of Assisi, drove up to Maryland on Saturday to pick up the dogs.

“We had helped out a couple months ago with a similar rescue and we got about 10 dogs in that time and just seeing the condition they were in and their personalities, and, of course, you can’t have enough dogs, so we just wanted to help out again," Eva Berton, Adoption Coordinator for Angels of Assisi, said.

She says these dogs should be ready for adoption in a couple of weeks.

