Bath County Public Schools to go fully virtual beginning Nov. 30

Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As Bath County’s number of reported cases “is slowly but steadily increasing,” Bath County Public Schools says they have consulted with the local health department, school board members and administrative staff to make the decision to go fully virtual beginning November 30.

The division confirmed its first positive coronavirus case as of November 16. Five faculty/staff members are in quarantine.

A target outlined for the week of January 18 as the return to the current learning plan has been announced.

No athletic conditioning or winter basketball events will be held during this virtual period.

