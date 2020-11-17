Bedford Police Department receives international accreditation certification

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One of our hometown police departments has reached a new landmark.

The Bedford Police Department was awarded CALEA accreditation Friday.

That certification is given only to police departments that meet a body of 181 standards.

Bedford police say the process to get to this point took months.

Every four years they’ll have to undergo a full evaluation to keep that accreditation.

“Every year they’ll evaluate 25 percent of the 181 standards. So they’ll come in and review 25 percent of that each year and in the fourth year they’ll review everything again to make sure that we’re doing what we say," said Todd Foreman, Bedford police chief.

The Bedford Police Department is one of the smallest departments in the state to get this achievement.

Of the 340 law enforcement agencies in Virginia, only 29 are accredited with CALEA.

