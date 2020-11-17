Black Friday and holiday shopping in a pandemic, a local toy store weigh’s in

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Holiday shopping in a pandemic.

Something local and small retailers are trying to navigate. And with the holidays right around the corner, things will look different this year.

“We will be strictly enforcing policies of mask wearing, sanitization and also to restricting the amount of people you have in the store at the same time,” said Adventure Hobbies and Toy’s owner Stacy Martin.

Local business owners believe it doesn’t matter what you buy there are options on how you buy them locally for the holiday season.

Stacy Martin owns the Christiansburg and Roanoke locations of Adventure Hobbies and Toy store. He said you can contact local businesses to see if they’ve added more shopping options.

“Never assume they don’t have options--- call the store ask them do they deliver ask them do they do curve side, look and see if they have a website,” said Martin.

Some local stores are adding holiday catalog’s, early or late shopping opportunities.

“This year, people are spacing out their shopping, we are seeing that a little bit more a little more activity than we have normally see you this time of year at holding back the last second there and they’re doing more shopping ongoing— people are naturally spacing themselves out,” said Martin.

Martin said he does not know if Black Friday or holiday shopping will be enough to carry small businesses thought the pandemic, but he hopes people consider shopping local.

“I would encourage people to think about those if you’re wanting to want make sure you have a vibrant community and you want local shopping options in the future and not have to wait on toilet paper int he mail you better start shopping local,” said Martin.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.