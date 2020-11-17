Advertisement

Brush fires hit Amherst Co. Tuesday, cause hundreds to lose power

About an acre and a half of woodlands and a field caught fire along S Coolwell Rd
Courtesy Appalachian Power
Courtesy Appalachian Power(Appalachian Power)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power is reporting 504 customers are without power Tuesday in Amherst County after two brush fires. An estimated restoration time of 10 p.m. was given.

According to the Amherst Fire Department, a tree fell on a powerline along S Coolwell Rd, causing woodlands and a field to catch fire. About an acre and a half was impacted.

Appalachian Power is currently on scene to work on the lines.

Another brush fire sparked along Ragland Road Tuesday.

Check back with WDBJ7 for updates.

