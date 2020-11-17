Brush fires hit Amherst Co. Tuesday, cause hundreds to lose power

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power is reporting 504 customers are without power Tuesday in Amherst County after two brush fires. An estimated restoration time of 10 p.m. was given.

According to the Amherst Fire Department, a tree fell on a powerline along S Coolwell Rd, causing woodlands and a field to catch fire. About an acre and a half was impacted.

Appalachian Power is currently on scene to work on the lines.

Another brush fire sparked along Ragland Road Tuesday.

