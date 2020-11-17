City of Roanoke amends zoning code, paving way for new bus terminal permit

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke gained a major step forward towards the construction of a new bus terminal with the city’s amending of a controversial zoning code Monday night.

The city’s zoning appeals board had voted on August 12 to deny a key permit that came with numerous complaints of noise and safety.

Monday’s amendment all but makes the plan finalized, as it gives officials the freedom to utilize the land by law.

The city’s original goal was to build a new Valley Metro bus terminal in the parking lot on Salem Avenue in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The current transit center would be handed over to developers, to be turned into shops and restaurant

