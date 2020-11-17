COVID in Virginia: New-case increase drops, positive test percentage is up

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 206,762 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, November 17, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,125 from the 204,637 reported Monday, a smaller increase than Monday’s 2,677 new cases.

The VDH website said Monday’s high new-case count was due to a catch-up from the data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.

As of Tuesday, there are 3,835 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,806 were reported Monday.

Friday, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Those measures went into effect Sunday at midnight.

2,963,157 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.4 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.3 percent reported Monday.

1,392 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,337 reported Monday.

22,466 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

