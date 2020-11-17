Danville Science Center unveils two new multi-million dollar exhibits after closing their doors in March due to COVID-19

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - When mandates from the Governor shut things down on March 15th, it was almost perfect timing for the Danville Science Center.

“We took advantage of that time, as you can see, we planned to close our building on March 16th so it gave us a little time to prepare.” said Brian Goebel, Executive Director of the Danville Science Center.

The center planned to close from March 16th until November, to install two new exhibits and complete phase 2 of a $9 million improvement plan.

“Throughout the last fourteen months we have worked to designed fabricate and install about 10,000 square feet of permanent exhibit.” said Goebel.

The two exhibits are inspired by life in Danville.

“What we wanted to do all along was create spaces that were not only locally relevant but highly repeatable, you will see a lot of Danville in these experiences.” said Goebel.

The ‘Water’ exhibit, shows the impact of water and how decisions impact river life and the ,‘Go’ exhibit, displays the science behind everyday activities.

“Really brings a value to the cultural experience of the community a place where people can learn and explore and have fun while doing it.” said Goebel.

The center also opened a creative lab with a 3-d printer and laser cutter, to inspire the youth to explore fields like advanced manufacturing.

“It gives visitors the access to design and craft tools so they can work on critical thinking and design skills.” said Goebel.

All of this to go only with a new brand, as they hope to inspire visitors to explore the sciences, even at 30% capacity.

Visit the Danville Science Center website to find out more about new hours of operations and their latest COVID-19 procedures.

