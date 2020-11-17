German company to expand operations in Wythe, Louisa counties

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Klöckner Pentaplast Group will invest $68 million to expand its Louisa and Wythe counties facilities, announced Governor Ralph Northam.

The company is a global leader in recycled content products and high-barrier protective packaging, serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, beverage and card industries, among others.

“We are proud Klöckner Pentaplast will expand operations in Louisa County and Wythe County, growing its corporate footprint in the Commonwealth and creating more than 50 high-quality jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This company is at the forefront of the packaging industry, and a manufacturer of kp’s caliber will continue to bolster this thriving sector in Virginia.”

The expansion of the company’s facility in Rural Retreat will create 26 jobs. The Wythe County facility produces packaging films for the food and beverage industry.

“Klöckner has been a treasured corporate citizen of Wythe County for many years, providing high-quality, good-paying employment for our residents, as well as making substantial capital investment in our community,” said Delegate Jeffrey Campbell. “This latest expansion of Klöckner’s Rural Retreat operations is a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of the company and its employees, and I wholeheartedly congratulate them on the continued success.”

In Gordonsville, 28 new jobs will be created at the facility, which manufactures pharmaceutical and medical device packaging films.

Founded in 1965 in Germany, Klöckner Pentaplast has operations in 18 countries and employee more than 5,900 people. The company established its first North American production facility in 1979 in Gordonsville.

“Klöckner Pentaplast’s decision to deepen its roots in the Commonwealth underscores the importance of having strong infrastructure and a ready workforce to support the advanced manufacturing industry,” said Governor Northam. “We are proud to continue a decades-long partnership with an innovative global manufacturer like kp, and we thank the company for its major investment, which will have a positive impact in Louisa and Wythe Counties and bolster Virginia’s ongoing recovery efforts.”

Virginia successfully competed against West Virginia for the expansions.

