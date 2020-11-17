Advertisement

Greenbrier Co. students to temporarily switch to remote learning

Courtesy Greenbrier County Schools Facebook page(Courtesy Greenbrier County Schools Facebook page)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Greenbrier County, West Virginia will learn remotely November 19-20.

The schools said the temporary switch to remote learning is due to increased COVID-19 infection rates and staff shortages.

Since the switch comes before the Thanksgiving holiday, students will be brought back to school on Thursday, December 3. Staff will report on Monday, November 30.

